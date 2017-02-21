MLB Rumors: Nationals Close To Signing Matt Wieters To Two-Year Contract

Share this:

Matt Wieters might finally have a home, and he doesn’t have to move too far.

The free agent catcher reportedly is close to signing with the Washington Nationals, FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reported Tuesday. The contract is for two years and includes an opt-out for Wieters, according to the New York Post’s Joel Sherman.

The 30-year-old was the best remaining free agent on the market with four All-Star appearances and two Gold Gloves to his name over eight seasons with the Baltimore Orioles. Wieters will join catchers Jose Lobaton, Derek Norris and Pedro Severino when he heads south on the Beltway.

However, Heyman doesn’t seem to think there’ll be a logjam behind the plate in Washington, D.C. for much longer. He reported Norris might be considered trade bait one Wieters is in the picture.

Wieters batted .243 with 17 home runs and 66 RBIs in 124 games with the Orioles in 2016.

