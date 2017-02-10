MMA 101: UFC Stars Unveil Secrets, Offer Fighting Tips And Techniques

Share this:

Being a successful mixed martial artist isn’t a walk in the park.

In order to reach the top ranks and sign with the UFC, fighters must put in years of hard work to master the craft and develop techniques to thrive in the octagon.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava is not one of those people. In fact, she has zero MMA experience.

However, she was fortunate enough to be at Radio Row prior to Super Bowl LI in Houston, where she spoke to accomplished UFC veterans Valentina Shevchenko, Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez. The quartet took the time and taught her some basic MMA techniques that will give her the tools to be successful in MMA.

Watch the video above to see what the UFC fighters taught Michaela.