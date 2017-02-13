Multiple Fights In First Minute Of Stars-Predators Loads Up Penalty Boxes

Share this:

Tweet







A cross check off the opening faceoff by Dallas Stars forward Cody Eakin set off an exciting first minute of hockey Sunday night at Bridgestone Arena.

It started with a fight between Eakin and Nashville Predators forward Ryan Johansen 24 seconds into the opening period. Less than 30 seconds later, Stars forward Radek Faksa and Preds forward Vernon Fiddler threw down.

Six players went to the penalty boxes as a result.

45 seconds have been played. pic.twitter.com/9LlXPhDD0r — Ian McLaren (@iancmclaren) February 12, 2017

The Stars ended up with a 5-on-3 power play for two minutes after all the penalties were tallied. The Predators killed it off, though, and received a well-deserved ovation from their fans.