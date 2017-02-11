NFL Draft

Myles Garrett Gives Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys Plan To Draft Him

by on Sat, Feb 11, 2017 at 6:39PM
2,549

The Cleveland Browns have the first-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, and Texas A&M defensive lineman Myles Garrett is the favorite to be their selection on April 27.

Garrett, however, has a different idea.

The Arlington, Texas native wants to play for the Dallas Cowboys and he let owner Jerry Jones know that Friday in a video posted on ESPN.com.

While the Browns definitely are in need of a quarterback, having used 26 different signal callers since 1999, it’s unlikely that the Cowboys could pry the No. 1 pick away from Cleveland for a combination of the oft-injured Tony Romo and other draft picks.

Still, you have to respect Garrett for trying any way he can to avoid the lowly Browns.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN