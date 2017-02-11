Myles Garrett Gives Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys Plan To Draft Him

The Cleveland Browns have the first-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, and Texas A&M defensive lineman Myles Garrett is the favorite to be their selection on April 27.
Garrett, however, has a different idea.
The Arlington, Texas native wants to play for the Dallas Cowboys and he let owner Jerry Jones know that Friday in a video posted on ESPN.com.
While the Browns definitely are in need of a quarterback, having used 26 different signal callers since 1999, it’s unlikely that the Cowboys could pry the No. 1 pick away from Cleveland for a combination of the oft-injured Tony Romo and other draft picks.
Still, you have to respect Garrett for trying any way he can to avoid the lowly Browns.
