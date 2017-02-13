NASCAR Host Danielle Trotta Leaving FOX Sports ‘To Pursue New Opportunities’

NASCAR coverage on FOX Sports will be a little different this season.
After spending seven years covering the sport for FOX, Danielle Trotta announced her time at FOX Sports “has come to an end” in a statement on Twitter on Monday.
Trotta has become a prominent racing TV reporter over the years, as she’s hosted “NASCAR Race Hub” and many other racing shows and events.
She also covered NFL games as a sideline analyst, and she was part of FOX’s Super Bowl LI coverage.
Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images
