NASCAR Host Danielle Trotta Leaving FOX Sports ‘To Pursue New Opportunities’

NASCAR coverage on FOX Sports will be a little different this season.

After spending seven years covering the sport for FOX, Danielle Trotta announced her time at FOX Sports “has come to an end” in a statement on Twitter on Monday.

Trotta has become a prominent racing TV reporter over the years, as she’s hosted “NASCAR Race Hub” and many other racing shows and events.

She also covered NFL games as a sideline analyst, and she was part of FOX’s Super Bowl LI coverage.

