NASCAR, Zac Brown Band Honor Dale Earnhardt Sr. With Beautiful Tribute

Share this:

Tweet







It’s hard to believe, but Sunday will mark the 16th Daytona 500 since Dale Earnhardt Sr. tragically died at the 2001 race.

And with the 2017 race at Daytona International Speedway just a day away, NASCAR released a moving tribute set to Zac Brown Band’s “My Old Man” to the elder Earnhardt and his son, Dale Earnhardt Jr., on its social media channels Saturday.

"I can still remember every lesson he taught me." "My Old Man" / @zacbrownband pic.twitter.com/PVeZjJiWUo — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 25, 2017

If your eyes got a bit misty watching that, you weren’t alone.

Made my eyeballs sweat 💦 https://t.co/VUW02DSPox — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) February 25, 2017

A beautiful tribute to two beloved race car drivers.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images