NASCAR, Zac Brown Band Honor Dale Earnhardt Sr. With Beautiful Tribute

It’s hard to believe, but Sunday will mark the 16th Daytona 500 since Dale Earnhardt Sr. tragically died at the 2001 race.
And with the 2017 race at Daytona International Speedway just a day away, NASCAR released a moving tribute set to Zac Brown Band’s “My Old Man” to the elder Earnhardt and his son, Dale Earnhardt Jr., on its social media channels Saturday.
If your eyes got a bit misty watching that, you weren’t alone.
A beautiful tribute to two beloved race car drivers.
Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP