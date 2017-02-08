Nate Solder’s Message To Bill Belichick After Super Bowl Parade Is The Best

Share this:

Nate Solder just entered Bill Belichick’s doghouse.

Belichick is famous for his nonstop preparation, so much so that he started a “No days off!” chant at the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl victory parade Tuesday. The Patriots coach even admitted New England’s thrilling win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI put the team behind the eight ball for the 2017 season.

But Solder apparently isn’t on board with Belichick’s mantra. Here’s what the Patriots offensive lineman tweeted early Wednesday morning:

Dear Bill, I'm taking today off.

-Nate — Nate Solder (@soldernate) February 8, 2017

We see what you did there, Nate.

Solder and his Patriots teammates, of course, deserve many days off after winning their fifth Super Bowl title. And even if Belichick can’t stop working, he obviously won’t mind his players taking some much-needed R&R before they turn the page to the 2017 season.

