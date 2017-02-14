Beanpot

Nathan Krusko Gives Havard 1-0 Lead In Beanpot Chamionship Game Vs. BU

by on Mon, Feb 13, 2017 at 8:41PM
383

The Harvard Crimson got on the board first in Monday night’s Beanpot championship game against Boston University.

Freshman Nathan Krusko notched a power-play goal to give the Crimson a 1-0 lead with just under five minutes remaining in the first period.

Ironically enough, the penalty that caused the man advantage featured two Boston Bruins prospects. BU defenseman Charlie McAvoy was issued a double-minor penalty for boarding Harvard winger Ryan Donato.

To see Krusko’s goal, check out the video above.

Follow BU vs. Harvard live blog >>

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN