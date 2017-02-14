Nathan Krusko Gives Havard 1-0 Lead In Beanpot Chamionship Game Vs. BU

Share this:

The Harvard Crimson got on the board first in Monday night’s Beanpot championship game against Boston University.

Freshman Nathan Krusko notched a power-play goal to give the Crimson a 1-0 lead with just under five minutes remaining in the first period.

Ironically enough, the penalty that caused the man advantage featured two Boston Bruins prospects. BU defenseman Charlie McAvoy was issued a double-minor penalty for boarding Harvard winger Ryan Donato.

