Nathan Krusko came to play on Monday night.

The Terriers freshman winger notched Harvard’s first goal of the game in the Beanpot final vs. Boston University, and his second goal of the night gave the team a 3-2 lead.

Krusko’s second tally came on a backhanded attempt via a rebounded puck and gave the Crimson all the momentum heading into the third period.

To see the go-ahead goal, check out the video above.