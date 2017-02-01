College Football

National Signing Day: USC’s Levi Jones Trolls Florida, Florida St. With Shirt Trick

by on Wed, Feb 1, 2017 at 10:41AM
No one should ever accuse Levi Jones of taking college football rivalries too seriously.

The high school football star from Austin, Texas, trolled both The University of Florida and Florida State University on Wednesday during his college-choice announcement on National Signing Day. We’re not sure whether Gators or Seminoles will ever forgive him for this shirt trick.

USC football hasn’t just landed a four-star outside linebacker. The Trojans also have a comedian in their midst.

We can’t wait to see what kind of reception he receives from opposition fans should he ever face Florida St. or Florida.

