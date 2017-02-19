NBA 3-Point Contest Results: Rockets’ Eric Gordon Wins In Sudden Death

Share this:

The JBL 3-Point Contest featured eight of the NBA’s best shooters from beyond the arc, and the competition definitely did not disappoint.

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon claimed the title in exciting fashion: A bonus, sudden-death round win over Cleveland Cavaliers star Kyrie Irving.

.@TheofficialEG10 drops 21 PTS in OT to claim the #JBL3PT! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/CEQAyCHMxR — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 19, 2017

The competition headed to an extra round after both shooters were deadlocked at 20 points following the championship round.

#KyrieIrving takes the lead with 20 PTS in the #JBL3PT Championship Round 👌 pic.twitter.com/KhNDZ4o2cv — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 19, 2017

We're headed to OT in the #JBL3PT! 😳 pic.twitter.com/B4fNue3TKc — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 19, 2017

The 3-Point competition certainly got fans excited before the night’s main event, the Verizon Slam Dunk Contest.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images