NBA 3-Point Contest Results: Rockets’ Eric Gordon Wins In Sudden Death

The JBL 3-Point Contest featured eight of the NBA’s best shooters from beyond the arc, and the competition definitely did not disappoint.
Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon claimed the title in exciting fashion: A bonus, sudden-death round win over Cleveland Cavaliers star Kyrie Irving.
The competition headed to an extra round after both shooters were deadlocked at 20 points following the championship round.
The 3-Point competition certainly got fans excited before the night’s main event, the Verizon Slam Dunk Contest.
Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images
