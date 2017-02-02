NBA Mock Draft 2017: First-Round Pick Predictions Amid Trade Rumors

Share this:

The NBA trade deadline is less than a month away, and that means trade rumors are starting to heat up around the league.

New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony, Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler, Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins and Orlando Magic forward Serge Ibaka are the big names most involved in rumors of late. The Boston Celtics, who have the most quality assets in the league to trade, are at the heart of many of these rumors.

The Celtics also have the right to swap 2017 first-round picks with the Brooklyn Nets because of a previous trade, which could give Boston its first No. 1 overall selection since 1980 — when the C’s traded it to the Golden State Warriors for Robert Parish and the No. 3 pick, which turned into Kevin McHale.

Boston needs another superstar to elevate the team to legit championship contender status, and dangling this year’s Brooklyn pick swap could help them acquire that kind of player.

Here’s our fourth NBA mock draft of the season (draft order based on standings as of Feb. 1).

1. Boston Celtics (via Brooklyn Nets): Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington

2. Phoenix Suns: Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA

3. Los Angeles Lakers: Dennis Smith Jr., PG, NC State

4. Dallas Mavericks: Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas

5. Orlando Magic: Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky

6. Philadelphia 76ers: Miles Bridges, SF, Michigan State

7. Miami Heat: Jonathan Isaac, PF, Florida State

8. New Orleans Pelicans: Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke

9. Sacramento Kings: Harry Giles III, PF, Duke

10. Minnesota Timberwolves: Frank Ntilikina, PG, France

11. New York Knicks: OG Anunoby, SF, Indiana

12. Detroit Pistons: De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky

13. Portland Trail Blazers: Edrice Adebayo, C, Kentucky

14. Milwaukee Bucks: TJ Leaf, PF, UCLA

15. Denver Nuggets: Lauri Markkanen, C, Arizona

16. Charlotte Hornets: Isaiah Hartenstein, PF, Germany

17. Chicago Bulls: Robert Williams, PF, Texas A&M

18. Indiana Pacers: Ivan Rabb, PF, California

19. Oklahoma City Thunder: Terrance Ferguson, SF, Australian League

20. Memphis Grizzlies: Alec Peters, PF, Valparaiso

21. Atlanta Hawks: Justin Paton, C, Creighton

22. Washington Wizards: Jonathan Motley, PF, Baylor

23. Utah Jazz: Marques Bolden, C, Duke

24. Toronto Raptors: Omer Yurtseven, C, NC State

25. Los Angeles Clippers: Luke Kennard, SG, Duke

26. Brooklyn Nets (from Boston Celtics): Justin Jackson, SF, North Carolina

27. Cleveland Cavaliers: Josh Hart, SG, Villanova

28. Houston Rockets: Jaron Blossomgame, SF, Clemson

29. San Antonio Spurs: Kostja Mushidi, SG, Germany

30. Golden State Warriors: Tyler Lydon, PF, Syracuse

Thumbnail photo via Casey Sapio/USA TODAY Sports Images