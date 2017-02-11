NBA Odds: Celtics Continue Four-Game Road Trip As Underdogs Vs. Jazz

Share this:

The Boston Celtics will continue their west coast road trip with a third game in four nights when they visit the Utah Jazz on Saturday as 5 1/2-point underdogs at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston split the first two games of their western swing, dropping a 108-92 decision to the Sacramento Kings as 8 1/2-point road chalk Wednesday before rebounding Thursday for a 120-111 win over the Portland Trail Blazers as three-point underdogs. The C’s now ride an 8-1 straight-up run into Saturday night’s Celtics vs. Jazz betting matchup at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

The Celtics’ hot stretch has cemented their hold on second place in the Eastern Conference standings, just 2.5 games back of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Boston has powered its steady rise with a potent offense, which has scored at least 103 points in 26 of its past 27 outings.

However, the Celtics have proven to be shaky performers at the sportsbooks in recent weeks, posting against-the-spread wins in just four of their past 12 games. The point total has gone under in five of their past six games, ending an epic 18-2-1 run for the over.

The Celtics also face a Jazz squad that has emerged as a playoff contender after shaking off a weak 7-8 start with SU wins in 27 of their past 39 contests, including nine of 11 at home.

Utah’s recent winning ways have lifted it into fourth in the Western Conference, and boosted the team’s NBA championship odds to +4000 after opening the campaign at a long +10000.

The Jazz have struggled in recent dates with Boston, losing SU in two straight and 10 of their past 12, going 3-8-1 ATS, but they have claimed outright victories in two of three home dates with the Celtics.

Following Saturday night’s game in Utah, the Celtics travel to Dallas, where they close out their road trip Monday night against the Mavericks.

The Mavs put the brakes on a two-game SU slide with a 112-105 win over Utah as 2 1/2-point home underdogs Thursday night, and ride a respectable 10-5 SU and 12-3 ATS run into their Saturday night matchup against the visiting Orlando Magic at American Airlines Center.

Dallas dropped a 90-83 decision at TD Garden as six-point road underdogs on Nov. 16, but has otherwise dominated the Celtics in recent years, going 11-2 SU and 9-4 ATS in the past 13 meetings between the two clubs, including six straight SU victories at home.

