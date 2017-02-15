NBA Odds: Celtics Huge Favorites Vs. 76ers In Return Home To TD Garden

Share this:

The Boston Celtics will look for a fourth straight victory Wednesday night when they return home from a four-game road trip to face the surging Philadelphia 76ers as 9 1/2-point betting favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston extended its hot streak to 10-1 straight up over its past 11 contests with a decisive 111-98 win Monday over the Dallas Mavericks as two-point road chalk heading into Wednesday night’s 76ers vs. Celtics betting matchup at TD Garden.

With their win in Dallas, the Celtics now are unbeaten in three straight against the spread. However, they have failed to cover in their past four games on home court, dropping their ATS record at TD Garden this season to 11-16, better than only the lowly Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic in the East.

The Celtics also have produced mixed results when pegged as big favorites, winning outright in 21 of their last 24 when favored by nine or more points, according to the OddsShark NBA Database, but failing to cover in nine of 10, including five straight on home hardwood.

Boston has held the upper hand in recent dates with the 76ers, winning 10 straight SU, including a 110-106 victory over the Sixers as 11-point home chalk on Jan. 6. But the Celtics face a revitalized Philadelphia squad that is riding a three-game SU win streak after knocking off the Charlotte Hornets 105-99 on Monday as 7 1/2-point road underdogs.

The 76ers also have covered in their past three overall, and in eight of 13 when listed as heavy underdogs of nine or more points. But Philadelphia also has regained its scoring touch in recent clashes with the Celtics, averaging 105.7 points in its past three games against Boston after averaging just 90 points per game in its previous four.

Following Wednesday’s outing, the Celtics travel to Chicago to take on the Bulls on Thursday before enjoying a week-long rest over the NBA All-Star break. Boston picked up a 107-100 victory over the Bulls at TD Garden as three-point favorites on Nov. 2, but the Windy City has been unkind to the team in recent years.

It has been over seven years since the Celtics last visited the United Center as betting favorites, with the team going 2-11 SU and 3-10 ATS in 13 road dates and failing to crack 90 points in seven of those contests.

