NBA Odds: Celtics Return From All-Star Break With Key Game Vs. Raptors

The Boston Celtics have failed to cover the posted spread at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com in each of their last two games as they return to action Friday night in a key road contest against the division-rival Toronto Raptors.

Boston comes out of last week’s NBA All-Star break on a torrid 11-2 straight-up run but has struggled to reward bettors with just three against-the-spread wins in its past 10 games ahead of Friday night’s matchup at the Air Canada Centre.

The Celtics had a four-game SU win streak halted in their last outing, a 104-103 loss to the Chicago Bulls as narrow one-point road chalk on Feb. 16, and they failed to cover as 10-point home favorites on the NBA betting lines in a 116-108 win over the Philadelphia 76ers the previous night.

That continued the current high-scoring trend by Celtics opponents, who have topped 100 points in 14 of Boston’s past 16 games and averaged 105.5 points per game during the club’s recent ATS swoon.

The Celtics also have turned in uneven results in recent road contests, going 5-5 SU and 5-4-1 ATS in their past 10 games overall away from TD Garden. As well, they have struggled in recent visits north of the border, where they are winless SU and ATS in three straight, and 1-7 SU in their past eight while covering on three occasions.

But Boston faces a Raptors squad that is reeling after recording just five SU wins in its past 16 games. Toronto opened the season on a tear, going 22-8 SU through its first 30 games and challenging the Cleveland Cavaliers for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

But the Raptors have struggled since Christmas, with a dismal 11-16 SU record over their past 27 contests. Toronto is just 4-4 SU and 2-6 ATS in its past eight games on home hardwood, according to the OddsShark NBA Database, dropping to fourth place in the East, four games back of the second-place Celtics.

Following Friday’s matchup in Toronto, the Celtics wrap up their current three-game road trip against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday before returning home Monday to face the Atlanta Hawks.

Boston is a solid 3-1 SU and ATS in its past four visits to Detroit, but confronts a Pistons team on a roll at home with eight SU wins in its past 10 games.

The Hawks have struggled since embarking on an 11-2 SU run in late December, posting consecutive wins just once in their past 12 games, but they are 10-5 SU and 7-8 ATS in their past 15 games against Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images