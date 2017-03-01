NBA Rumors: Andrew Bogut Commits To Sign With Cleveland Cavaliers

Share this:

The defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly have filled one of their glaring holes.

According to The Vertical’s Shams Charania, center Andrew Bogut will sign with the Cavaliers when he clears waivers Wednesday.

Bogut was waived by the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday after being traded by the Dallas Mavericks last week.

The 32-year-old center will give the Cavs a solid bench option behind center Tristan Thompson. After backup center Chris Andersen was lost for the season, the defending champions have struggled to find someone who can defend the paint and clean the glass when Thompson is off the floor.

Bogut averaged 8.3 rebounds in 26 games with the Mavericks this season. He has averaged 10 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over his 12-year NBA career.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images