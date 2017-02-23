NBA Rumors: Bulls Emerge As Team Interested In Jahlil Okafor Trade

Share this:

One of these days, the Philadelphia 76ers will have to do something about their logjam at center, and that time might be before Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline.

The 76ers have three centers on their roster — Joel Embiid, Nerlens Noel and Jahlil Okafor — but it appears that number soon could be cut to two, as Okafor “will be moved” before the deadline, according to NBA.com reporter David Aldridge. And, according to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Chicago Bulls could be Okafor’s next destination.

Chicago has continued to push on a trade for 76ers center Jahlil Okafor, league sources tell @TheVertical. Discussions continue. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

Okafor largely has fallen out of the 76ers’ rotation as the odd man out at center. He’s averaging 11.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game this season, both of which are down from his rookie campaign after Philly selected him with the No. 3 pick in the 2015 draft.

So the Bulls might be active on deadline day, just not with the trade you’re all thinking about — we’re looking at you, Jimmy Butler.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images