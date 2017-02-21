NBA Rumors: Bulls Telling Teams They Have No Plans To Trade Jimmy Butler

Share this:

Jimmy Butler shouldn’t pack his bags just yet.

Butler has been the subject of trade rumors for a while, and those rumors have intensified with Thursday’s NBA trade deadline fast approaching. It sounds like the Chicago Bulls might keep their superstar when the dust settles, though, unless they’re blown away by an offer in the coming days.

Consider the following from K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune.

Takes 1 blockbuster offer to change, but Bulls are rebuffing Butler inquiries/have told teams they have no plans to trade him, per source. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) February 21, 2017

There's posturing at this time of year. And if Celts engaged w/ Nets' pick, Bulls have to listen. But point is: Bulls aren't shopping Butler — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) February 21, 2017

The Celtics reportedly have shown interest in Butler as they continue to search for a star player. But it’s unclear whether Boston is willing to trade the 2017 first-round draft pick it owns from the Brooklyn Nets — a pick that could be the No. 1 overall selection — for Butler or if Chicago would part with the three-time All-Star in a deal centered on that particular asset.

In other words, stay tuned. Because while the Bulls might not be shopping Butler, things can change quickly, as Johnson noted, and one phone call could alter the entire NBA landscape.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images