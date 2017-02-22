NBA Rumors: Celtics ‘Actively Seeking A Top-Tier Player’ Before Trade Deadline

Share this:

The Boston Celtics have some pretty big decisions to make about the direction of their franchise, and they have multiple directions they could go in.

As C’s fans and hoop heads know, the Celtics have a treasure trove of assets from young, talented players to multiple enticing draft picks, including a first-round swap with the lowly Brooklyn Nets this year. So any team wanting to trade a player should consider Boston as a potential deal partner.

If the Celtics do make a trade, they apparently want to make a big one, as they are “actively seeking a top-tier player,” league sources told the Boston Herald’s Steve Bulpett. But Bulpett also pointed out they “would be satisfied” standing pat and using this year’s Nets swap, as well as Brooklyn’s 2018 first-round pick, which Boston also owns.

“I think a lot of teams have gone after (president of basketball operations) Danny (Ainge) hoping to throw good veterans at him and hope that he’ll give up some of those big assets, but from everything I’ve seen and heard, he’s not doing that unless he gets a real star back,” a league executive told Bulpett. “If Chicago or Indiana opens up for business, then I wouldn’t be surprised if Boston gets involved big. But I also wouldn’t be surprised if they sit tight or make a small move and wait for the draft if no one they really want is available.”

An open-for-business Bulls or Pacers would mean Chicago’s Jimmy Butler or Indiana’s Paul George would be made available, but Bulpett’s reporting says neither team likely will trade their superstar.

See? Some pretty big decisions, indeed. And Boston has until 3 p.m. ET on Thursday to figure out what it wants to do.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images