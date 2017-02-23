NBA Rumors: Celtics Didn’t Offer 2017 Nets Pick In Jimmy Butler Trade Talks

The Boston Celtics were linked to Jimmy Butler in various trade rumors throughout the last year, but they didn’t make a move for the Chicago Bulls star before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.
We now know one possible reason why that didn’t happen.
That probably was a no-go for the Bulls, who likely would have gone into a rebuild mode if they traded Butler. The No. 1 pick in this draft, which has been heralded as deep and very talented, would have given the Bulls the ability to add a potential franchise cornerstone for a rebuild.
The Celtics had other quality assets to offer the Bulls, like next year’s Nets first-round pick, but this year’s pick swap with Brooklyn without question has the most value.
Of course, the Bulls and Celtics could re-visit this situation before June’s draft or in the summer. Butler is signed for two more seasons with a layer option for the 2019-20 campaign.
Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP