NBA Rumors: Celtics Didn’t Want To Part With Prospects For Serge Ibaka

The Toronto Raptors acquired forward Serge Ibaka from the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, but that might only be due to the fact that the Boston Celtics were unwilling to make a deal.

The Celtics, who are looking to improve their questionable interior defense, were interested in obtaining the athletic big man, but the C’s felt that the Magic’s asking price of a first-round pick and a young prospect, namely guard Terry Rozier, was too high, according to Jared Weiss of Celticsblog.com and sources.

Celtics were not willing to include Rozier in a potential Ibaka trade per multiple sources. https://t.co/rXAVFTNv4R — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) February 14, 2017

The Celtics were wise not to part ways with valuable assets, such as Rozier and a first-round pick, for a big who appears to be on the downside of his career.

Ibaka made three-straight all-defensive first teams from 2012-14 while with the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he has taken a step back this season with the Magic. Still, Ibaka does present a rare combination of long-range shooting and adequate rim protection, even though his blocks and defensive rating have been declining over the past few seasons, per Basketball Reference.

Toronto hopes Ibaka can regain his All-Star form to help turn around a Raptors team that has lost 10 of their last 14 games.

Boston still will need to addess their interior defense if they hope to push the Cleveland Cavaliers, who got some bad news Tuesday regarding forward Kevin Love.

