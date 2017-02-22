NBA Rumors: Celtics Haven’t Had Substantial Talks With Pacers, Bulls This Week

Share this:

Tweet







No matter how hard you might try, it’s virtually impossible to avoid the seemingly countless NBA trade rumors surrounding the Celtics.

But maybe those rumors have been a smokescreen — at least up until 3:55 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Why the very specific time? Well, that’s when The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach tweeted there have been “no substantial talks” between the C’s and the Indiana Pacers or Chicago Bulls so far this week. So take those reports that a potential trade between Boston and Chicago for Jimmy Butler has been held up by the C’s unwillingness to part with Jae Crowder with a grain of salt.

The good news for Celtics fans wanting a big splash, though, is there’s still just under a day remaining until the NBA trade deadline (Thursday at 3 p.m.), so substantial talks still could happen. And that could be with the Pacers, as they reportedly are gauging the market for Paul George.

For now, we will keep refreshing Isaiah Thomas’ Twitter for the next emoji hint.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images