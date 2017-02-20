NBA Rumors: Celtics Not Among Teams In DeMarcus Cousins Trade Talks On All-Star Sunday

Share this:

Trade rumors involving Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins have been in a frenzy on NBA All-Star Sunday.

The Kings have held trade talks on Cousins over the last few days, Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reported Sunday.

The New Orleans Pelicans reportedly were one of the teams to show interest. One team that hasn’t been involved Sunday is the Boston Celtics, even though they’ve been linked to Cousins in the past.

According to text from league exec, Celtics have NOT been one of the teams trying to get DeMarcus Cousins today. — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) February 20, 2017

The Celtics have been involved in many trade rumors surrounding superstar players over the last year or so. Cousins and Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler are two of the most common names linked to Boston.

Cousins was a Western Conference reserve in Sunday’s All-Star Game in New Orleans. He played just two minutes.

DeMarcus Cousins told the West coaching staff before the game that he was dinged up and didn't want to play much tonight, I'm told. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 20, 2017

It’s likely going to be a wild few days for Cousins and the Kings as the Feb. 23 trade deadline approaches.

