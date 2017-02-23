NBA Rumors: Celtics, Pacers Discussing Paul George Trade Involving Nets Pick

Share this:

Buckle up, Boston Celtics fans. The chase for Paul George is on.

The Celtics are in talks with the Indiana Pacers involving their All-Star forward, Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports’ “The Vertical” reported ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, citing sources.

Per Wojnarowski, the Celtics didn’t include their rights to the Brooklyn Nets’ 2017 first-round pick in their initial offer to Indiana.

Sources: Boston, Indy had preliminary talk on Paul George, but there won't be real dialogue until/unless C's introduce Nets pick into deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

But Boston had a quick change of heart, Wojnarowski reports, and the two teams now are trying to hash things out.

Update on Boston, Indy: Boston hasn't met Indiana's asking price on Paul George, but Nets pick has entered conversation now, sources say. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

George has been tied to all sorts of rumors in recent days. Some have suggested he’ll go to the Celtics and others have insinuated he’s interested in the Lakers, while there’s a third camp that believes he’s staying in Indiana.

The 26-year-old forward is one of Boston’s primary trade targets, though, so this certainly is intriguing news for C’s fans.

