NBA Rumors: Here’s What Pacers Wanted From Celtics In Paul George Trade

The Boston Celtics didn’t give in to the Indiana Pacers’ demands, and it’s easy to see why.

The Celtics reportedly were among the teams that pursued Pacers swingman Paul George leading up to Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. Boston’s effort fell flat, though, and perhaps it’s because Indiana had an extremely high asking price in trade talks involving the four-time All-Star.

Mike Ortiz Jr. of DYST Now reported the following price tag roughly an hour before the deadline.

Sources: Pacers asking for 3 of 4 from group of Avery Bradley, Jae Crowder, Marcus Smart, and Jaylen Brown + 2017 Nets pick for Paul George. — Mike Ortiz Jr. (@xOrtiz4x) February 23, 2017

The Celtics evidently found such a package to be too much, which is understandable because it would have required parting ways with a pick that potentially could be the No. 1 overall selection in a loaded draft plus a large chunk of Boston’s productive core.

Sources: Boston pulled out of Paul George deal after Pacers wouldn't lower asking price. Also weren't confident George would sign long term. — Mike Ortiz Jr. (@xOrtiz4x) February 23, 2017

While George, who ultimately remained with the Pacers on Thursday, is a stud who would fit nicely alongside the likes of Isaiah Thomas and Al Horford, there’s really no guarantee the Celtics would have been any better off with him in the mix if the cost of doing business was surrendering some combination of Avery Bradley, Jae Crowder, Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown in addition to the Nets pick, as each of those four players has carved out a meaningful role this season.

Perhaps even more worrisome, had the Celtics pulled the trigger, would have been the reality that George, who turns 27 in May, can opt out of his contract after next season. George reportedly is hell-bent on joining the Lakers in free agency if the Pacers can’t build a title contender by then.

