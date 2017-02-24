NBA Rumors: J.J. Redick Likely Will Re-Sign With Clippers In Offseason

Share this:

J.J. Redick has been a valuable role player for the Los Angeles Clippers since his arrival to the team in 2013, and it sounds like he’ll continue to do that for years to come.

Redick is set to be an unrestricted free agent at season’s end, but Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders is reporting that the sharp-shooting guard has already committed to re-signing with the Clippers in the offseason.

“Several league sources labeled Redick as a non-starter for Rivers and company and there is a belief that Redick already has committed to re-sign in July,” Kyler writes.

After making $7.3 million this season, it’s projected that Redick’s price tag will go up. Still, Kyler believes that Los Angeles will be willing to meet the cost.

“Redick is viewed as a core piece,” Kyler writes, “and while his $7.3 million price tag is likely going way up, there is a belief that Rivers and the Clippers are ready to pay it.”

This news is somewhat surprising, considering the marquee players that the Clippers will have to try and pay this summer. Both Chris Paul and Blake Griffin have early opt-out options at the end of the 2017 season, and both players are expected to be in line for max contracts.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images