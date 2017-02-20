NBA Rumors: Kings ‘Not Seeking Equal Value’ In DeMarcus Cousins Trade Talks

Share this:

Tweet







With the NBA trade deadline fast approaching, the rumors surrounding Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins continue to swirl.

Earlier Sunday, The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Kings were engaged in trade talks with the New Orleans Pelicans for Cousins, and the Kings have received at least one other offer, according to Wojnarowski.

Sources: Divac delivered to owner Sunday what front office believes are two best Cousins trade proposals. Of course, @Vivek has final say. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 20, 2017

And while it might appear that the Kings will receive a large haul for the All-Star center, that doesn’t appear to be the case, according to The Vertical’s Chris Mannix.

Kings have not been seeking equal value in Cousins deal, source tells @TheVertical. Young talent, draft picks, expiring contracts primarily. — Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) February 20, 2017

It’s hard to imagine why the Kings wouldn’t at least try and hit a home run in a deal for the talented Cousins. The 26-year-old star is averaging 27.8 points and 10.6 rebounds a game and is one of the premiere big men in the NBA, so Sacramento should want to maximize the return if they are indeed planning to reboot their team.

While not without his issues, Cousins has the ability to elevate a team into championship contention given the right environment.

It promises to be an entertaining couple of days leading up to the Feb. 23 deadline.

Thumbnail photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images