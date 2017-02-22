NBA Rumors: Lakers Keeping Young Talent, Shopping Lou Williams

Share this:

The Los Angeles Lakers promoted Magic Johnson to president of basketball operations Tuesday and with the NBA trade deadline a mere two days away he already has fielded calls from several general managers, according to Mark Medina of the L.A. Daily News.

The Lakers have a gluttony of young talent in point guard D’Angelo Russell, forward Brandon Ingram and forward Julius Randle, and Johnson said that he plans on trying to keep that nucleus intact and has received the most calls about guard Lou Williams, according to Medina.

According to ESPN’s Chris Haynes, the Charlotte Hornets are one of the teams that are “aggressively pursuing” the veteran guard.

Williams could provide instant offense off the bench for a contending team. The explosive guard is averaging 18.6 points per game for the Lakers and is under contract for a team friendly $7 million next season.

But the Hornets aren’t the only team that is interested in Williams.

Sources: Add the Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans as teams that have expressed interest in trading for Lakers guard Lou Williams. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) February 21, 2017

The Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz also have inquired about the 12-year veteran, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe and Ian Begley, citing sources. Begley also notes that the Lakers reportedly are asking for a first-round pick in return for Williams as they continue to try and rebuild through the draft.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images