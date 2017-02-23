NBA Rumors: Lakers Name Their Price For Nick Young At Trade Deadline

Share this:

Tweet







Nick Young might be bombing three pointers from somewhere other than Los Angeles in the near future.

The Los Angeles Lakers are willing to part ways with Young for a draft pick ahead of Thursday afternoon’s NBA trade deadline, ESPN’s Marc Stein reported on Twitter, citing sources.

Does Magic Johnson have another trade in store in his debut week? ESPN sources say his Lakers are seeking a second-round pick for Nick Young — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 23, 2017

Young is averaging 13.8 points per game in his fourth season with the Lakers.

The 31-year-old shooting guard could become a free agent after this season but he also has a player option that would pay him $5.6 million next season.

This means the player known as “Swaggy P” could be had at a low low price by a team looking for some perimeter scoring help.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images