NBA Rumors: Lakers Sign Kobe Bryant’s Former Agent, Rob Pelinka, As GM

Share this:

Tweet







The Los Angeles Lakers front office shake up continues.

Earlier Tuesday, the Lakers promoted Magic Johnson to president of basketball operations, and now reportedly are close to signing agent Rob Pelinka to a multi-year deal to become their new general manager, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.

Pelinka has been a prominent agent for several years, representing Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, among others.

Sam Amick of USA TODAY reports that Bryant’s influence was a large factor in the Lakers choosing Pelinka as their new general manager.

Pelinka likely will look over the day-to-day operations while Johnson handles the big picture. His experience as an agent could help him, as he will have a firm understanding of player interests as well as the legalese behind the NBA’s CBA.

Still, one of the most storied franchises is now in the hands of two men who have no experience building a contending team. The Lakers currently have the second-worst record in the Western Conference and have not reached the playoffs since the 2012-13 season.

It certainly will be fascinating to see the direction the Lakers new brain trust takes in trying to restore them to their former glory.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images