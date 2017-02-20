NBA Rumors: Lakers Wouldn’t Trade Brandon Ingram For DeMarcus Cousins

Share this:

If you haven’t heard by now, the Sacramento Kings traded All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

The Kings received Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway, a 2017 first-round pick and a 2017 second-round pick, but it appears their initial aim was much higher.

According to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski, citing sources, the Kings had been engaged with the Los Angeles Lakers, but L.A. was unwilling to part with one of their young stars.

Sources: Kings, Lakers discussed parameters on Cousins deal in past 48 hours, but Sacramento ended talks in late afternoon. Pels are focus. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 20, 2017

Kings wanted Brandon Ingram in a trade package for Cousins, but Lakers refused to include him, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 20, 2017

While Cousins is a dominant center, the Lakers were wise not to break up their young nucleus of Julius Randle, D’Angelo Russell and Brandon Ingram in order to try and make the playoffs this season.

Ingram, the No. 2 overall pick in 2016, has a wide array of offensive skills and has played much better since head coach Luke Walton inserted him into the starting lineup. The Lakers currently have the third-worst record in the NBA and only can keep their 2017 first-round pick if it lands within the top three.

In a loaded draft class, the Lakers should look to add another young star and build around their youth.

