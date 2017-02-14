NBA Rumors: Magic Trade Serge Ibaka To Raptors For Terrence Ross, First-Round Pick

Share this:

Serge Ibaka is on the move once again.

The Orlando Magic traded the big man to the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski reported, citing league sources. According to the report, the Raptors sent the lower of its two first-round picks in 2017 to Orlando to acquire the former first-round pick. The Raptors also will send Terrence Ross to the Magic, Wojnarowski reported.

Toronto has to hope acquiring Ibaka gives it a much-needed shot in the arm. The Raptors spent most of the season near the top of the Eastern Conference with a relatively firm grasp on the top spot in the Atlantic Division. However, Toronto has lost 10 of its last 14, falling to fifth in the East. The Boston Celtics, who have won nine of their last 10, catapulted the Raptors in the Atlantic Division and hold a four-game lead entering play Tuesday.

