NBA Rumors: Multiple Teams Believe Pacers Aren’t Shopping Paul George

The Feb. 23 NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching, and basketball fans across the country are on the edge of their seat awaiting big moves, if any, to be made.

One superstar player that has been rumored to be on the trading block is Indiana Pacers All-Star Paul George. However, despite the speculations, TNT analyst David Aldridge reports that the Pacers aren’t actively shopping George, rather just evaluating the market.

Multiple teams around the league believe Indy isn't seriously shopping Paul George, & is gathering info rather than looking to move him now. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) February 22, 2017

Many have debated what’s the best move for Indiana. Dealing away George would more than likely bring in a massive trade return, but the four-time All-Star is the type of franchise player a team builds around. The Pacers are currently a playoff team in the Eastern Conference, and the addition of another star player to complement George could make the team legitimate contenders.

George will become a free agent after the 2018 season, so Indiana will have to decide what its plans are for the star player sooner rather than later. If he does hit the market next summer, there are rumors that he might be interested in joining his hometown team, the Los Angeles Lakers.

