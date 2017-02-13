NBA Rumors: Nets, Pelicans Discussed Trade Involving Brook Lopez

Share this:

The NBA trade deadline is 10 days away, and Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez’s name has been in the rumor mill a few times over the last few months.

Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders provided the latest information on Lopez’s future in a report Monday.

“The New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets have discussed a trade of Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway, Tim Frazier and a 2018 protected first-round pick for Brook Lopez, league sources told Basketball Insiders,” Scotto wrote.

“The Pelicans are searching for a center to pair with Anthony Davis in the frontcourt.”

The rumored price for Lopez earlier in the season was two first-round picks, which made sense because Brooklyn owes its 2018 first-round pick to the Boston Celtics and will lose its 2017 first rounder via a pick swap with the C’s.

The Nets, who sit at the bottom of the league with a 9-45 record, need to start accumulating some assets. Trading away Lopez is a good start, but the players who would head to New Orleans in this rumored deal won’t excite Nets fans very much.

Evans, Galloway and Frazier are nothing more than role players, and a protected first-round pick isn’t likely to yield a great player. Brooklyn doesn’t have to move Lopez before this season’s trade deadline because he’s under contract through next season.

If this is the best offer the Nets have received for Lopez, they might as well hold on to him and try again before the draft in June.

