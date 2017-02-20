NBA Rumors: Pacers’ Paul George Drawing Interest From Pelicans

Share this:

The NBA All-Star game is in New Orleans on Sunday, and the New Orleans Pelicans are looking to make one Eastern Conference All-Star stay after the game.

According to ESPN’s Justin Verrier, the Pelicans have asked the Indiana Pacers about acquiring superstar forward Paul George.

The Pelicans’ plan, according to Verrier, is to pair a superstar alongside star forward Anthony Davis, and New Orleans is willing to part ways with any of their valuable assets, including rookie guard Buddy Hield.

New Orleans currently sits 2.5 games out of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

A player of George’s caliber would certainly elevate the Pelicans from fringe playoff team to a dangerous out in the playoffs, but it’s unlikely the Pacers will trade the face of their franchise right as he enters the peak of his career. Indiana is currently in the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference and would reportedly like to add talent around George as they prepare for the stretch run.

George isn’t the only All-Star the Pelicans have called about this weekend, however, as they’ve also checked in on Sacramento Kings center DeMarcus Cousins.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images