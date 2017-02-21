NBA Rumors: Pacers Trying To Acquire Nets Center Brook Lopez In Trade

Share this:

The Indiana Pacers appear to be one of the most active teams as Thursday’s NBA trade deadline approaches.

Earlier Tuesday, it was reported that the Pacers were interested in Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor, and now ESPN’s Marc Stein cited fellow sports writer Peter Vecsey in reporting that Indiana has its eye on Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez.

The Pacers reportedly have been aggressive in dangling their first-round draft pick in an attempt to get help for star forward Paul George, and Lopez definitely could help Indiana, which currently sits sixth in the Eastern Conference.

The talented center is averaging 20.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game this season, and he has one year left on his contract, which would make him a free agent during the summer of 2018, along with George.

Lopez certainly could help lessen the offensive burden on George. The Indiana star is averaging 22.3 points per game, but no other Pacer is averaging more than 16. Forward Myles Turner and guard Jeff Teague have been productive, but another prominent scoring option would give a sluggish Indiana offense a much-needed boost.

The Nets likely will look to obtain draft picks and young talent in return for Lopez since the Boston Celtics currently own Brooklyn’s 2018 first-round pick and the right to swap first-round selections in the 2017 draft.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images