NBA Rumors: Paul George Considering Signing With Hometown Lakers In 2018

Paul George arguably has been the hottest topic in the NBA as the Feb. 23 trade deadline approaches.

The Indiana Pacers reportedly have been gauging interest in the superstar forward but there are potential pitfalls in acquiring the four-time All-Star, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.

George, who will be a free agent in 2018, reportedly has thought about resigning with the Pacers or joining the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Wojnarowski, citing league sources.

“Teams trading for George run the risk of losing the four-time All-Star to a Lakers franchise that will have the salary-cap space to sign him in 2018,” Wojnarowski writes. “The Lakers’ hiring of Magic Johnson as president of basketball operations will be an interesting twist to George’s free-agent recruitment, given that Johnson has been something of a George family icon going back to George’s childhood in nearby Palmdale, Calif.”

It appears that any team that decides to sell assets for George should be in a position to win now as the star forward seems unlikely to stick around past the 2017-18 season.

George, 26, is averaging 22.3 points per game this season.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images