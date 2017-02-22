NBA Rumors: Pacers’ Plans For Paul George At Trade Deadline Revealed

Share this:

Paul George is untouchable at the NBA trade deadline.

The Indiana Pacers won’t consider trading their star player before 3 p.m. Thursday, The Indiana Star’s Nate Taylor reported Tuesday, citing multiple sources. Indiana would rather add perimeter or frontcourt players to its squad with hopes of improving its playoff prospects.

George has been the subject of multiple rumors in recent days, with some NBA executives speculating Indianapolis would be willing to send him to the Boston Celtics in a blockbuster deal. However, other rumors have claimed the Pacers would be willing to trade their first-round pick in the 2017 NBA draft for an impact player.

Taylor’s report suggests rumors of George staying put are closer to the truth.

He claims Indiana hopes to form a core group, comprised of George, point guard Jeff Teague and center Myles Turner. Teague’s contract expires this summer, and George’s runs until 2019. How Indiana finishes the regular season and performs likely will determine how Teague and George approach free agency and the duration of this group’s window of opportunity.

But they’ll almost certainly remain in place beyond the trade deadline because Indiana prefers addition to subtraction when talent is concerned.

