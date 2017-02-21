NBA Rumors: Pistons Not Discouraging Andre Drummond Trade Offers

Share this:

Tweet







It might soon be time to tweet out some more eye emojis, Andre Drummond.

Just a few hours after the Pistons center and rebounding machine retweeted Isaiah Thomas and sent out a pair of eyes of his own, ESPN’s Marc Stein tweeted out a pretty interesting rumor involving Drummond’s future in Detroit.

Hearing more and more teams say today they believe Detroit will NOT discourage trade inquiries for center Andre Drummond this week. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) February 21, 2017

There’s no doubt Drummond could help a team in need of rebounding help, as he’s averaging a double-double this season with 14.6 points and 13.8 boards per game. Detroit also currently would be in the playoffs, but only as the sacrificial lamb for the Cleveland Cavaliers as the No. 8 seed, so it wouldn’t come as a surprise if it makes some changes before Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET trade deadline.

So, if you have an interest, NBA teams, it can’t hurt to try, right?

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images