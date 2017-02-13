NBA Rumors: Serge Ibaka Drawing Trade Interest From Raptors, Heat

Share this:

The Orlando Magic aren’t going anywhere this season, and it looks like they could be sellers with the Feb. 23 NBA trade deadline a little more than a week away.

One player who could switch teams before the deadline is Serge Ibaka, the Magic forward acquired from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a multi-player trade before the 2016 draft

“There’s a growing sense around the league ‎that Ibaka could be on the move again as the league’s Feb. 23 trade deadline draws near,” ESPN.com’s Marc Stein wrote Sunday.

“Sources say Toronto and Miami are among the Eastern Conference teams that have expressed interest in Ibaka this month. More than one rival club has expressed the belief that Orlando will use the next 10 days before the deadline to keep fielding offers and then, ultimately, choose the best available package for Ibaka on Feb. 23 and make the move.”

The Magic have the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference at 20-36 and sit 6 1/2 games behind the eighth and final playoff spot.

Orlando’s roster hasn’t been constructed with much purpose over the last few seasons. It features some talented players but lacks anyone with superstar upside. Therefore, it’s kind of hard to figure out what the long-term plan is with the Magic.

It might be time for Orlando to just rebuild. Trading away Ibaka for a package of players and draft picks would be a nice start.

