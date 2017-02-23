NBA Rumors: Sixers Targeting Celtics’ Avery Bradley; ‘No Traction’ On Trade

Share this:

Trade rumors involving the Boston Celtics aren’t just limited to the Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls.

The Philadelphia 76ers have their eyes on Celtics guard Avery Bradley, although no trade looks imminent, Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports’ “The Vertical” reported Thursday, citing sources.

Sources: Philadelphia searching for defensive-minded guards to play with Ben Simmons. One target: Boston's Avery Bradley. No traction. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

Bradley, one of the Celtics most valuable trade assets, is an elite defender who has developed into an above-average shooter offensively. He’d likely draw the eye of the Bulls or Celtics should Boston attempt a trade for Jimmy Butler or Paul George.

It makes sense why the forward-heavy Sixers would pursue Bradley. But after reportedly trading big man Nerlens Noel, Philly wouldn’t have much to offer Boston in return, assuming it doesn’t want to part with Joel Embiid.

Still, the Sixers’ reported pursuit of Bradley is something to monitor, both as the NBA trade deadline approaches and entering the 2017 offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images