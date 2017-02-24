NBA Rumors: Terrence Jones Interested In Joining Celtics After Buyout

Share this:

The Boston Celtics’ roster looks exactly the same as it did before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. But that doesn’t mean it’s set in stone.

The NBA’s buyout period runs from now until March 1, and several players are available for teams to scoop up as free agents. One of those players is forward Terrence Jones, who was waived by the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday. And according to Steve Kyler of Basketball Insiders, Jones has an eye on Boston.

Not in Boguts world… so no idea. Heard Terrence Jones interested in the Celtics. He is a productive player. https://t.co/IZy2O453fQ — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) February 24, 2017

The Celtics could be a good fit for Jones, who averaged 11.5 points and 5.9 points per game as a role player for the Pelicans this season. At just 25 years old, he’s a versatile swingman with some upside who also has made a habit of killing the C’s whenever he plays them.

Since no one else wants to use a 👀on this, I will. Numbers vs. Boston per 48 minutes? 28 points, 13.3 rebounds, 3.1 blocks. 👀👀👀 https://t.co/4eMSiTSZWk — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) February 24, 2017

Boston admittedly is pretty deep at the swingman position, with promising rookie Jaylen Brown and Gerald Green backing up starter Jae Crowder. Yet the 6-foot-9, 255-pound Jones has a little extra size and perhaps could give the Celtics some help in the rebounding department. He could come at a relative bargain, too, as he made just $1 million for New Orleans this season.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images