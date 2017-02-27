NBA Rumors: Terrence Jones Unlikely To Sign With Celtics Despite Talks

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Celtics could use some frontcourt help, but it doesn’t appear they’ll address that need by signing Terrence Jones.

Jones, who recently was bought out by the New Orleans Pelicans after the team acquired All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins from the Sacramento Kings, had preliminary discussions with the Celtics, but it’s unlikely the veteran forward will sign with Boston, a league source told The Boston Globe.

Jones averaged 11.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in 51 games with the Pelicans this season and could be a nice addition to a team looking for some help on the glass. A source told The Boston Globe that the 25-year-old is focused on landing somewhere where he’ll play extensively, though, and there’s no guarantee the C’s would be able to provide that opportunity, especially since Boston would have to waive a player to facilitate such a move.

A source told The Boston Globe that Jones’ camp has had discussions with several teams but that no deal appears imminent as of Monday.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images