NBA Rumors: Warriors Are Favorites To Sign Lakers’ Jose Calderon After Buyout

The Golden State Warriors reportedly are close to adding a new piece to what they hope is a championship roster.

According to ESPN’s Marc Stein, citing league sources, the Warriors reportedly are the favorites to sign Los Angeles Lakers point guard Jose Calderon, once he completes his expected buyout.

League sources told Stein that the veteran point guard has the Warriors at the top of his list, although the Houston Rockets also are expected to make a run at Calderon.

Calderon and the Lakers will need to finalize the buyout by Wednesday, as that is the last day that players can be released and maintain their playoff eligibility.

The two-time defending Western Conference champions need a veteran guard to fill out their bench, and with Deron Williams expected to join the Cleveland Cavaliers once he clears waivers, Calderon is the best remaining option.

The 35-year-old is averaging 3.3 points and 2.1 assists per game during the season, but he is averaging a career-low 12.2 minutes per game for the Lakers.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images