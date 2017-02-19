NBA Skills Challenge Results: Kristaps Porzingis Dominates Competition

Share this:

Despite all the drama and negative headlines surrounding the New York Knicks, they do have something going for them — Kristaps Porzingis.

Porzingis put on a show in the NBA Taco Bell Skills Challenge on Saturday at Smoothie King Center, as he emerged as the best big man and then beat Gordon Hayward in the final.

Porzingis beat Nikola Jokic and DeMarcus Cousins on his way to the final.

The Boston Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas made it to the second round, but he eventually lost to Hayward.

