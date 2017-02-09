NESN Announces 2017 Red Sox Spring Training Coverage Plans

Share this:

February 9, 2017 – NESN, the official home of the Boston Red Sox, will deliver extensive Boston Red Sox Spring Training coverage in 2017 by televising 15 Spring Training games presented by Old Dominion Freight, daily analysis on all the network’s sports news programs from Florida, live coverage of manager John Farrell’s mid-day press conferences, and 10 consecutive days of NESN’s training camp update show Red Sox from Fort Myers presented by Jordan’s Furniture, the furniture store of the Boston Red Sox.

15 Spring Training Games on NESN

— First Game: NESN’s coverage of 15 Red Sox Spring Training games will begin Saturday, February 25 at 1:00 pm when the Red Sox host the Minnesota Twins at JetBlue Park.

— Red Sox Foundation Game Night: The spring schedule includes a special Red Sox Foundation Game Night telecast on Friday, March 10 at 6:00 pm when the Sox host the Baltimore Orioles. This special game broadcast will see limited commercial interruptions and be preceded by a pre-game show at 5:30 pm that will highlight many of the Red Sox Foundation’s charitable partners.

— NESN Broadcast Team: Play-by-play announcer Dave O’Brien returns for his second season in the NESN broadcast booth. During spring training, Tom Caron (@TomCaron) will fill in during the games that O’Brien misses due to ESPN commitments. In the booth as color analysts will be Jerry Remy (@Jerry_Remy), who begins his 30th season on NESN, or Steve Lyons, whose 4th season with NESN will also include daily Sox analysis on all of NESN’s sports news shows during the first month of Grapefruit League action. Guerin Austin (@GuerinAustin) enters her third season as Red Sox sideline reporter, alternating with several other NESN reporters and Red Sox historian Gordon Edes (@GordonEdes) covering spring training.

Daily Coverage from Fort Myers Beginning February 11th

— Three Daily Sports News Shows: Beginning Saturday, February 11 NESN’s regularly scheduled sports news shows, NESN Sports Today, NESN Sports Update and NESN LIVE, will deliver daily reports from Fort Myers for 47 consecutive days.

— 10 Training Camp Specials: NESN’s Red Sox from Fort Myers specials will debut on Monday, February 13 at 6:00 pm with a special Red Sox beat writer round table discussion hosted by Red Sox historian Gordon Edes. Tom Caron will host the remaining Red Sox from Fort Myers specials every evening at 6:00 pm beginning Tuesday, February 14 until Wednesday, February 22. The show will look ahead to the 2017 season and include exclusive interviews with coaches and front office executives.

— Live Press Conferences: Live coverage of manager John Farrell’s daily press conference will air between Noon and 2:00 pm every day until the Red Sox first spring training game. NESN.com will also offer live streaming of these daily press briefings.

Spring Training Coverage Available Nationally

— NESN’s spring training coverage will be available throughout the country on NESN National via digital and sports tiers on AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV, Bright House Networks, Dish Network, Frontier Communications, Summit Broadband and Verizon FiOS. NESN National is also available via Atlantic Broadband in Florida and Spectrum in Kansas/Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Nebraska, North Carolina and South Carolina. Almost 5 million homes outside New England currently subscribe to a digital or sports tier with NESN National. A complete list of NESN National channel listings can be found here.

