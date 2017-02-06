NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Viciously Booed Giving Lombardi Trophy To Patriots

Share this:

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell handed the Lombardi Trophy to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft following the Patriots’ thrilling Super Bowl LI victory, and fans at NRG Stadium in Houston showered him with plenty of boos during the ceremony.

Goodell has been Public Enemy No. 1 around New England for the punishments he handed down to the Patriots for their alleged role in Deflategate, highlighted by a four-game suspension to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Kraft didn’t attack Goodell after accepting the Lombardi Trophy, but he did call the win the “sweetest” one yet. The Pats won 34-28 in overtime.

Patriots fans, unsurprisingly, didn’t go the same route.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images