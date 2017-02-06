NFL Futures Odds: Patriots Early Betting Favorites To Win Super Bowl 52

The New England Patriots won Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons in one of the greatest games ever, and oddsmakers like their chances to return to next season’s big game and win it again.
The Patriots are the early favorites to win Super Bowl LII at +600, per OddsShark. The Dallas Cowboys have the second-best odds at +1000, while the Packers and Seahawks are next at +1100.
Here are the first odds for Super Bowl 52, which will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota next year.
Odds to win Super Bowl 52
New England Patriots +600
Dallas Cowboys +1000
Green Bay Packers +1100
Seattle Seahawks +1100
Atlanta Falcons +1125
Pittsburgh Steelers +1500
Denver Broncos +1600
Kansas City Chiefs +1900
Oakland Raiders +1900
New York Giants +1900
Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP