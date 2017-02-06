NFL Futures Odds: Patriots Early Betting Favorites To Win Super Bowl 52

Share this:

The New England Patriots won Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons in one of the greatest games ever, and oddsmakers like their chances to return to next season’s big game and win it again.

The Patriots are the early favorites to win Super Bowl LII at +600, per OddsShark. The Dallas Cowboys have the second-best odds at +1000, while the Packers and Seahawks are next at +1100.

Here are the first odds for Super Bowl 52, which will be played at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota next year.

Odds to win Super Bowl 52

New England Patriots +600

Dallas Cowboys +1000

Green Bay Packers +1100

Seattle Seahawks +1100

Atlanta Falcons +1125

Pittsburgh Steelers +1500

Denver Broncos +1600

Kansas City Chiefs +1900

Oakland Raiders +1900

New York Giants +1900

