NFL Honors 2017 Live: Results, Best Moments From Annual Awards Show

Before we figure out which team is the best in the NFL this season, we’ll find out the best player in the league and more at NFL Honors 2017.

All eyes will be on the sixth annual awards show, which will take place at Houston’s Wortham Theater Center on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. The MVP, Coach of the Year, offensive and defensive players of the year, offensive and defensive rookies of the year, Comeback Player of the Year and more all will be announced during the show.

The MVP race is expected to come down to the two quarterbacks in Super Bowl LI — Matt Ryan (Atlanta Falcons) and Tom Brady (New England Patriots) — while Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is the clear front-runner for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

We’ll also find out if former Patriots cornerback Ty Law and which of the other Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists will make the Class of 2017.

So sit back, relax and follow along with NESN.com for live updates throughout the awards show.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images