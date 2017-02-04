NFL Honors 2017 Live Stream: Watch Awards Show Online

Share this:

Tweet







If you’re looking for something to do on Super Bowl Eve, why not tune in to NFL Honors 2017?

Some of the best players from this past season will be honored at the Wortham Theater Center in Houston, including the two quarterbacks in Super Bowl LI. The Atlanta Falcons’ Matt Ryan and the New England Patriots’ Tom Brady both are leading candidates for NFL MVP, as is Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

Here’s how you can watch NFL Honors 2017 online.

When: Saturday, Feb. 4, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOXSportsGo

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images